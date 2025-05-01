Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a hemiketal?
For monosaccharides to cyclize, an alcohol group must attack a carbonyl group within the same sugar.
A) Which carbon of the linear ketohexose shown below has the reactive carbonyl?
a) C1.
b) C2.
c) C3.
d) C4.
e) C5.
B) Upon cyclization, would a hemiacetal or hemiketal form?
Use the image of the following glucose molecule to answer the questions.
A) Upon cyclization, which of the red circled carbons becomes the anomeric carbon?
a) A.
b) B.
c) C.
d) D.
e) E.
B) Upon cyclization, would a hemiacetal or hemiketal form?
In the reaction shown below the compound on the far right is a: