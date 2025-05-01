Which TWO of the following traits apply to Fischer's Convention for naming stereoisomers?





a) Utilizes (+) and (-) designations.

b) Utilizes (D) and (L) designations.

c) Utilizes (R) and (S) designations.

d) Requires drawing the compound with aldehyde/ketone at the top.

e) Based on optical properties of the compound in solution.

f) Reflects stereochemistry at multiple centers.