Identify the D/L and R/S configuration of all of the following monosaccharides:
How many D-stereoisomers are possible for a D-ketopentose?
Which TWO of the following traits apply to Fischer's Convention for naming stereoisomers?
a) Utilizes (+) and (-) designations.
b) Utilizes (D) and (L) designations.
c) Utilizes (R) and (S) designations.
d) Requires drawing the compound with aldehyde/ketone at the top.
e) Based on optical properties of the compound in solution.
f) Reflects stereochemistry at multiple centers.
How many possible epimers of D-glucose exist?