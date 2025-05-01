Multiple Choice
L-arginine is capable of binding to and activating N-acetylglutamate synthase. Since L-arginine is neither a substrate nor a product of this enzyme, how would this effector be classified?
Considering that O2 triggers hemoglobin to switch from its low affinity (T) state to its high affinity (R) state to bind more O2, what kind of allosteric effector is O 2 relative to hemoglobin?
Which of the following statements about allosteric control of enzymatic activity is false?