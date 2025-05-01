Multiple Choice
During kinase phosphorylation, which phosphate group is removed from ATP in the figure below?
180
views
1
rank
During kinase phosphorylation, which phosphate group is removed from ATP in the figure below?
Covalent modification of an enzyme usually involves phosphorylation / dephosphorylation of:
When the active site of an enzyme is phosphorylated on one of its catalytic amino acid residues, the overall _______________ charge of phosphate groups would _____________ the affinity for a polar, negatively charged substrate.