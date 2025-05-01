Circle all of the true statements below:





a) Chymotrypsin catalyzes the hydrolysis of dietary carbohydrates.

b) The presence of an enzyme catalyst will affect the time taken for a reaction to reach equilibrium.

c) Reversible inhibitors are easier to purify from solutions of enzymes than irreversible inhibitors.

d) Irreversible inhibitors bind very tightly and sometimes covalently to enzymes.

e) The presence of an enzyme catalyst will alter the relative ratio of product to reactant for a biochemical reaction.