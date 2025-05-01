Multiple Choice
True or false: Increasing [S] in the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor will lower the inhibition constant (KI).
In the presence of an uncompetitive inhibitor that binds __________ the substrate, the apparent Vmax ____________ and the apparent Km ____________ with respect to the Vmax and Km of the uninhibited enzyme.
What is the effect of an uncompetitive inhibitor on the equilibrium between free enzyme & the ES-complex?