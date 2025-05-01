Multiple Choice
Use the plot below. The Km of both enzymes for their substrate is:
Suppose a company develops two enzymes that degrade highly toxic compounds to non-toxic compounds.Your task is to degrade the greatest amount of toxic compound in the shortest amount of time.
A) Which enzyme is better to use when [S] = 0.167 mM? ____________
B) Which enzyme is better to use at saturating [S]? ____________
Considering the Lineweaver-Burk plot below, which of the following enzymes would be better to use (converts more substrate to product) when the [S] = 0.001 M?