6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
Types of Enzymes
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is a recognized class of enzymes according to the Enzyme Commission (EC) classification?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an indicator that a reaction is catalyzed by an oxidoreductase?621views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Kinases add phosphate groups to molecules. Kinases are an example of which class of enzyme?594views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Below is a reaction in the oxidative phase of the pentose phosphate pathway catalyzed by the enzyme gluconolactonase. This enzyme would be classified as what type?811views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
What class of enzyme is required to convert a cis-fatty acid into a trans-fatty acid?557views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the function of a lyase enzyme?699views8rank
- Multiple Choice
The presence of an electron acceptor such as NAD + indicates which class of enzyme?522views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Digestive enzymes are all examples of which class of enzyme?502views8rank
- Multiple Choice
The reaction below is catalyzed by the enzyme arginase. What is the classification of this enzyme?742views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which class of enzyme catalyzes a reaction where the chemical formula does not change?509views4rank
- Multiple Choice
What class of enzyme is required to combine two molecules using ATP?575views5rank