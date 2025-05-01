Multiple Choice
A certain glycerophospholipid is made of glycerol, two fatty acids, and ethanolamine. What components does the carboxylic ester linkage connect?
Phosphatidate is a glycerophospholipid formed from:
Which of the following is not a common headgroup of glycerophospholipids?
Which of the following is a major component of a cell's plasma membrane?
What is the name of the glycerophospholipid shown below?