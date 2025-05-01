Multiple Choice
In the hemoglobin molecule, what does oxygen bind to?
In the lungs, the _________ pressure of CO2 causes hemoglobin to _________ CO2 and H+. The _________ pressure of O2 causes O2 to _________ hemoglobin, allowing for its transportation to the tissues.
Which of the following explains why hemoglobin in RBCs binds to O 2 in the lungs but releases O2 in muscle tissues? (Select all that apply).
How is the vast majority of carbon dioxide transported in the blood from the tissues to the lungs?