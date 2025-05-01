Multiple Choice
At a CO2 partial pressure of 5 torr, the p50 value for hemoglobin is 26 torr. What is the fractional saturation when nH = 3 and pO2 = 25 torr, a typical venous oxygen partial pressure?
What is Hb's fractional saturation when p50 = 26 torr, nH = 3, and pO2 = 100 torr, a typical pO2 in the lungs?