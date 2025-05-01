Multiple Choice
Which of the following options contains a true statement about protein turns & loops?
In the peptide below,circle the individualamino acid residues indicating the most likely positions forβ-turns:
Which of the following statements is true regarding β-turns?
If the phi & psi angles of loop regions are plotted, where do they tend to fall on the Ramachandran plot below?
Which of the following statements is correct?