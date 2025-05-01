Multiple Choice
Which type of bond is formed during the creation of the primary structure of a protein?
Which statement regarding primary protein structure is false?
A new drug cleaves some amide linkages in a polypeptide chain. Which level of structure is directly affected?
Fill in the blanks with the primary sequence of the peptide. Use the 1-letter codes. Circle all the α-carbons.
Fill in the blanks with the primary protein structure of the following peptide. Circle all the α-carbons.
The above peptide is an effective buffer at pH 10. Which amino acid residue is responsible for that?
