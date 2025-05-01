Why are some regions of a Ramachandran plot shaded while others are unshaded? Circle all true answers.





a) Shaded regions correspond to the most common permissible conformations and bond angles.

b) Unshaded regions correspond to the ΔG values for each combination of phi & psi bond angles.

c) Unshaded regions correspond to restricted bond angles that are non-permissible & less common.

d) Shaded regions can be analyzed to reveal the full primary structure of a peptide.