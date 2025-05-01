Stationary resin compounds with carboxymethyl (CM) and diethylaminoethyl (DEAE) groups are shown below. Indicate which one is likely used in a cation exchange column and which one is likely used in an anion exchange column. Considering the following peptide at pH 7, should DEAE or CM groups be used as the stationary resin to purify the peptide?

Peptide: G-R-W-K-R-H