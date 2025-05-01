A) Consider both the peptide Gly—Pro—Ser—Glu—Thr (in a linear chain) and a cyclic peptide of the same exact sequence Gly—Pro—Ser—Glu—Thr (with a peptide bond linking the Thr & Gly). Are these peptides chemically the same? Explain.













B) Can you expect to separate the peptides above by Native-PAGE? Why or why not?