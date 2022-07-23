Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).
Chimpanzee: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Mouse: PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Gorilla: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Human: PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD
Rhesus monkey: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
a. Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus monkey
b. Human, Mouse
c. Chimpanzee, Human, Mouse
d. Rhesus monkey, Human, Gorilla