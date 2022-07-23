Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomes and Their EvolutionProblem 4b
Chapter 21, Problem 4b

In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Obtain the amino acid sequences for the mouse, chimpanzee, gorilla, rhesus monkey, and human. Ensure you have the correct sequences for comparison.
Compare the mouse amino acid sequence to the sequences of the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Identify any amino acids in the mouse sequence that differ from these three species.
Circle each amino acid in the mouse sequence that differs from the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey sequences. This visual representation will help highlight the differences.
Next, compare the mouse amino acid sequence to the human sequence. Identify any amino acids in the mouse sequence that differ from the human sequence.
Draw a box around each amino acid in the mouse sequence that differs from the human sequence. This will help distinguish differences specific to humans from those of other primates.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Sequence Comparison

Amino acid sequence comparison involves analyzing the order of amino acids in protein sequences from different species to identify similarities and differences. This comparison helps in understanding evolutionary relationships and functional similarities or differences between proteins. In this context, it involves identifying specific amino acids that differ between the mouse and other primates like chimpanzees, gorillas, rhesus monkeys, and humans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Amino Acids

Evolutionary Biology

Evolutionary biology studies the processes that have led to the diversity of life on Earth, including the genetic changes that occur over generations. By comparing amino acid sequences across species, scientists can infer evolutionary relationships and trace lineage divergences. Differences in sequences can indicate evolutionary distances and adaptations specific to each species.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Protein Structure and Function

Proteins are composed of amino acids, and their sequence determines their structure and function. Even a single amino acid change can significantly impact a protein's function, potentially leading to different traits or adaptations. Understanding these differences is crucial for studying how proteins evolve and function differently across species, which is essential for fields like comparative genomics and molecular biology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:02
Protein Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Homeotic genes

a. Encode transcription factors that control the expression of genes responsible for specific anatomical structures.

b. Are found only in Drosophila and other arthropods.

c. Are the only genes that contain the homeobox domain.

d. Encode proteins that form anatomical structures in the fly.

1599
views
Textbook Question

Two eukaryotic proteins have one domain in common but are otherwise very different. Which of the following processes is most likely to have contributed to this similarity?

a. Gene duplication

b. Alternative splicing

c. Exon shuffling

d. Random point mutations

1481
views
Textbook Question

Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).

Chimpanzee: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD

Mouse: PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD

Gorilla: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD

Human: PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD

Rhesus monkey: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD

Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.

a. Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus monkey

b. Human, Mouse

c. Chimpanzee, Human, Mouse

d. Rhesus monkey, Human, Gorilla

1578
views
Textbook Question

Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).


b. In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.

517
views
Textbook Question

Primates and rodents diverged about 65 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans diverged about 6 million years ago (see Figure 21.17). How many amino acid differences are there between the sequence for the mouse and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? How many amino acid differences are there between the human se-quence and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? Based solely on the numbers of amino acid differences occurring over these time periods, what might you hypothesize about the rate of evolution of the FOXP2gene? Based on the information in the chapter regarding the FOXP2 gene, is your hypothesis correct?

1720
views