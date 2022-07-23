Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomes and Their Evolution
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 4

Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).
Chimpanzee: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Mouse: PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Gorilla: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Human: PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD
Rhesus monkey: PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD
Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
a. Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Rhesus monkey
b. Human, Mouse
c. Chimpanzee, Human, Mouse
d. Rhesus monkey, Human, Gorilla

1
Identify the amino acid sequences provided for each species: Chimpanzee, Mouse, Gorilla, Human, and Rhesus monkey.
Compare the sequences segment by segment, starting with the first segment (PKSSD for Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Human, and Rhesus monkey; PKSSE for Mouse).
Move to the second segment and compare: TSSTT for Chimpanzee, Mouse, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey; TSSNT for Human.
Finally, compare the third segment: NARRD for Chimpanzee, Mouse, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey; SARRD for Human.
Circle the species with identical sequences by checking if all three segments match exactly. In this case, Chimpanzee, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey have identical sequences.

