Chapter 21, Problem 4c

Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).



b. In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the amino acid sequences for each species: Chimpanzee, Mouse, Gorilla, Human, and Rhesus monkey.
Compare the sequence of the Mouse to the sequences of the Chimpanzee, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey. Circle any amino acid in the Mouse sequence that differs from these three species.
Compare the sequence of the Mouse to the sequence of the Human. Draw a box around any amino acid in the Mouse sequence that differs from the Human sequence.
Ensure that all differences are clearly marked: circles for differences with Chimpanzee, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey, and boxes for differences with Human.
Review the marked sequences to confirm that all differences have been correctly identified and marked.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Sequences

Amino acid sequences are the linear arrangements of amino acids in a protein, determined by the genetic code. Each amino acid is represented by a single-letter code, and variations in these sequences can affect protein structure and function. Understanding these sequences is crucial for comparing proteins across different species, as even a single amino acid change can have significant biological implications.
Protein Function and Evolution

Proteins perform a wide range of functions in biological systems, and their sequences can provide insights into evolutionary relationships among species. The FOXP2 protein, for example, is associated with language and speech in humans. By comparing amino acid differences in FOXP2 across species, researchers can infer evolutionary adaptations and the functional significance of these changes.
Comparative Analysis

Comparative analysis involves examining similarities and differences in biological data, such as amino acid sequences, to draw conclusions about evolutionary relationships or functional adaptations. In this context, identifying differences between the FOXP2 sequences of the mouse and other species helps highlight evolutionary changes and may provide insights into the role of this protein in different organisms.
