Ch. 22 - Descent with Modification: A Darwininan View of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 22 - Descent with Modification: A Darwininan View of LifeProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

Which of the following observations helped Darwin shape his concept of descent with modification?
a. Species diversity declines farther from the equator.
b. Fewer species live on islands than on the nearest continents.
c. Birds live on islands located farther from the mainland than the birds' maximum nonstop flight distance.
d. South American temperate plants are more similar to the tropical plants of South America than to the temperate plants of Europe.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'descent with modification': This is a key principle of Darwin's theory of evolution, which suggests that species change over time, giving rise to new species, and share a common ancestor.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents an observation that could potentially support the idea of descent with modification.
Option a: Consider how species diversity might relate to evolutionary processes and environmental factors at different latitudes.
Option b: Think about how the isolation of islands could lead to fewer species and how this might support the idea of species evolving differently in isolated environments.
Option d: Reflect on how the similarity between South American temperate and tropical plants, compared to European temperate plants, might suggest a common ancestry and adaptation to local environments, supporting descent with modification.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Descent with Modification

Descent with modification is a fundamental concept in Darwin's theory of evolution, suggesting that species change over time and give rise to new species, sharing a common ancestor. This process involves gradual changes in traits, influenced by natural selection, leading to adaptations that enhance survival and reproduction in specific environments.
Biogeography

Biogeography is the study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time. Observations of species distribution, such as fewer species on islands compared to continents, provide evidence for evolution, as they suggest that isolation and environmental factors influence species diversity and adaptation.
Comparative Anatomy

Comparative anatomy involves comparing the anatomical structures of different species to understand evolutionary relationships. Darwin noted similarities between South American temperate and tropical plants, which supported the idea that species with common ancestry can diverge and adapt to different environments, illustrating descent with modification.
