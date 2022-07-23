Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Descent with Modification: A Darwininan View of Life
Chapter 22, Problem 4

DNA sequences in many human genes are very similar to the sequences of corresponding genes in chimpanzees. The most likely explanation for this result is that
a. Humans and chimpanzees share a relatively recent common ancestor.
b. Humans evolved from chimpanzees.
c. Chimpanzees evolved from humans.
d. Convergent evolution led to the DNA similarities.

Understand the concept of common ancestry: In evolutionary biology, species that share a recent common ancestor tend to have similar genetic sequences due to inherited traits.
Consider the evolutionary relationship between humans and chimpanzees: Both species are part of the Hominidae family, which suggests a close evolutionary relationship.
Evaluate the options: Option a suggests a shared common ancestor, which aligns with the concept of inherited genetic similarities.
Analyze why options b and c are less likely: Evolution does not imply direct descent from one species to another, but rather a branching process from common ancestors.
Consider option d: Convergent evolution refers to different species independently evolving similar traits, usually due to similar environmental pressures, not shared ancestry.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Common Ancestry

Common ancestry refers to the idea that different species share a common ancestor from which they have evolved. This concept explains the genetic similarities between humans and chimpanzees, as both species have diverged from a shared ancestor relatively recently in evolutionary terms, leading to similar DNA sequences.
Common Misconceptions

Evolutionary Divergence

Evolutionary divergence is the process by which two or more species evolve different traits from a common ancestor. Over time, species accumulate genetic differences due to mutations, natural selection, and genetic drift, but may retain similarities in their DNA sequences, reflecting their shared evolutionary history.
Convergent Evolution

Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated species develop similar traits independently, often due to similar environmental pressures. While this can lead to phenotypic similarities, it does not typically result in similar DNA sequences, as seen in humans and chimpanzees, which are more likely explained by common ancestry rather than convergent evolution.
