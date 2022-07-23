Within six months of effectively using methicillin to treat S. aureus infections in a community, all new S. aureus infections were caused by MRSA. How can this best be explained?

a. A patient must have become infected with MRSA from another community.

b. In response to the drug, S. aureus began making drug- resistant versions of the protein targeted by the drug.

c. Some drug-resistant bacteria were present at the start of treatment, and natural selection increased their frequency.

d. S. aureus evolved to resist vaccines.