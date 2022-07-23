Skip to main content
Ch. 54 - Community Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell Biology
Ch. 54 - Community EcologyProblem 3
Chapter 54, Problem 3

Based on the intermediate disturbance hypothesis, a community's species diversity is increased by
a. Frequent massive disturbance
b. Stable conditions with no disturbance
c. Moderate levels of disturbance
d. Human intervention to eliminate disturbance

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the intermediate disturbance hypothesis: This hypothesis suggests that species diversity in a community is highest at intermediate levels of disturbance. Too little disturbance allows dominant species to monopolize resources, while too much disturbance can eliminate many species.
Consider the effects of frequent massive disturbance: Frequent and severe disturbances can lead to a loss of species as the environment becomes too harsh for many organisms to survive.
Evaluate stable conditions with no disturbance: In a completely stable environment, competitive exclusion may occur, where dominant species outcompete others, leading to lower diversity.
Analyze moderate levels of disturbance: Moderate disturbances can prevent any one species from dominating, allowing a greater number of species to coexist by periodically reducing the abundance of dominant species.
Consider human intervention to eliminate disturbance: Human efforts to completely eliminate disturbances can lead to reduced diversity, similar to stable conditions with no disturbance, as it may favor dominant species.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermediate Disturbance Hypothesis

The Intermediate Disturbance Hypothesis suggests that species diversity in a community is maximized when ecological disturbances occur at a moderate level. This is because moderate disturbances prevent any single species from dominating, allowing both competitive and opportunistic species to coexist, thus enhancing biodiversity.
Ecological Disturbance

Ecological disturbance refers to a temporary change in environmental conditions that causes a pronounced change in an ecosystem. Disturbances can be natural, like fires or storms, or anthropogenic, such as deforestation. They play a crucial role in shaping community structure by altering resource availability and habitat conditions.
Species Diversity

Species diversity is a measure of the variety of species within a community, encompassing both species richness (the number of different species) and evenness (the relative abundance of each species). High species diversity often indicates a healthy, resilient ecosystem capable of withstanding environmental changes.
