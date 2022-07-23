Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 54 - Community Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 54 - Community EcologyProblem 2
Chapter 54, Problem 2

The principle of competitive exclusion states that
a. Two species cannot coexist in the same habitat.
b. Competition between two species always causes extinction or emigration of one species.
c. Two species that have exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community.
d. Two species will stop reproducing until one species leaves the habitat.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of competitive exclusion, which is a concept in ecology that describes the outcome when two species compete for the same resources.
Recognize that the principle is based on the idea that two species cannot occupy the same niche in a community if they are competing for identical resources.
Consider the implications of this principle: if two species have identical niches, one will outcompete the other, leading to the exclusion of the less competitive species.
Evaluate the options given in the problem: a) two species cannot coexist in the same habitat, b) competition between two species always causes extinction or emigration of one species, c) two species that have exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community, d) two species will stop reproducing until one species leaves the habitat.
Identify the option that aligns with the principle of competitive exclusion, which is that two species with exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community, as one will outcompete the other.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Competitive Exclusion Principle

The competitive exclusion principle, also known as Gause's Law, posits that two species competing for the exact same resources cannot stably coexist. If two species have identical niches, one will outcompete the other, leading to the latter's extinction or emigration. This principle highlights the importance of niche differentiation in maintaining biodiversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Competitive Exclusion Principle (Complete Niche Overlap)

Ecological Niche

An ecological niche refers to the role and position a species has in its environment, including all its interactions with biotic and abiotic factors. It encompasses how a species obtains resources, its behavior, and its contribution to the ecosystem. Understanding niches is crucial for grasping how species coexist and compete within communities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Ecological Niches and Competition

Species Coexistence

Species coexistence involves multiple species living together in the same habitat without one driving the other to extinction. This is possible when species have different niches or when resources are abundant enough to reduce competition. Mechanisms like resource partitioning and temporal separation facilitate coexistence, allowing biodiversity to flourish.
Recommended video:
03:24
Biological Species Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The feeding relationships among the species in a community determine the community's

a. Secondary succession

b. Ecological niche

c. Species richness

d. Trophic structure

1305
views
Textbook Question

Based on the intermediate disturbance hypothesis, a community's species diversity is increased by

a. Frequent massive disturbance

b. Stable conditions with no disturbance

c. Moderate levels of disturbance

d. Human intervention to eliminate disturbance

1485
views
Textbook Question

According to the island equilibrium model, species richness would be greatest on an island that is

a. Large and remote

b. Small and remote

c. Large and close to a mainland

d. Small and close to a mainland

1097
views
Textbook Question

Predators that are keystone species can maintain species diversity in a community if they

a. Competitively exclude other predators

b. Prey on the community's dominant species

c. Reduce the number of disruptions in the community

d. Prey only on the least abundant species in the community

1771
views