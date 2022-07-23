Skip to main content
Ch. 54 - Community Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 54, Problem 4

According to the island equilibrium model, species richness would be greatest on an island that is
a. Large and remote
b. Small and remote
c. Large and close to a mainland
d. Small and close to a mainland

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the island equilibrium model, which is a concept in biogeography that explains how species richness is affected by the size of an island and its distance from the mainland.
Consider the factors that influence species richness: larger islands tend to support more species due to greater habitat diversity and resources, while islands closer to the mainland have higher immigration rates.
Evaluate the options given: large and remote, small and remote, large and close to a mainland, small and close to a mainland.
Analyze how each option affects species richness: larger islands generally have more species, and proximity to the mainland increases immigration, enhancing species richness.
Conclude that the combination of a large island close to the mainland would likely result in the greatest species richness due to both high immigration rates and ample resources.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Island Equilibrium Model

The island equilibrium model, proposed by MacArthur and Wilson, explains species richness on islands as a balance between immigration and extinction rates. Larger islands tend to have higher species richness due to lower extinction rates, while proximity to the mainland increases immigration rates, enhancing species diversity.
Species Richness

Species richness refers to the number of different species present in a given area. It is a key measure of biodiversity and is influenced by factors such as habitat size, isolation, and environmental conditions. In the context of islands, larger and less isolated islands typically support greater species richness.
Immigration and Extinction Rates

Immigration rate is the frequency at which new species arrive at an island, while extinction rate is the rate at which species disappear. These rates are crucial in determining species richness; islands closer to the mainland have higher immigration rates, and larger islands have lower extinction rates, both contributing to greater biodiversity.
