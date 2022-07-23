What is the oxidizing agent in the following reaction?
Pyruvate + NADH + H+ → Lactate + NAD+
a. Oxygen
b. NADH
c. Lactate
d. Pyruvate
When electrons flow along the electron transport chains of mitochondria, which of the following changes occurs?
a. The pH of the matrix increases.
b. ATP synthase pumps protons by active transport.
c. The electrons gain free energy.
d. NAD+ is oxidized.
Most CO2 from catabolism is released during
a. Glycolysis.
b. The citric acid cycle.
c. Lactate fermentation.
d. Electron transport.
The proton pump shown in Figures 7.17 and 7.18 is a type of ATP synthase (see Figure 9.14). Compare the processes shown in the two figures, and say whether they are involved in active or passive transport (see Concepts 7.3 and 7.4).
This computer model shows the four parts of ATP synthase, each part consisting of a number of polypeptide subunits (the solid gray part is still an area of active research). Using Figure 9.13 as a guide, label the rotor, stator, internal rod, and catalytic knob of this molecular motor.