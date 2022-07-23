Most CO2 from catabolism is released during
a. Glycolysis.
b. The citric acid cycle.
c. Lactate fermentation.
d. Electron transport.
Step 3 in Figure 9.8 is a major point of regulation of glycolysis. The enzyme phosphofructokinase is allosterically regulated by ATP and related molecules (see Concept 8.5). Considering the overall result of glycolysis, would you expect ATP to inhibit or stimulate activity of this enzyme? Explain.
(Hint: Make sure you consider the role of ATP as an allosteric regulator, not as a substrate of the enzyme.)
The proton pump shown in Figures 7.17 and 7.18 is a type of ATP synthase (see Figure 9.14). Compare the processes shown in the two figures, and say whether they are involved in active or passive transport (see Concepts 7.3 and 7.4).