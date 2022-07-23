Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 5

What is the oxidizing agent in the following reaction?
Pyruvate + NADH + H+ → Lactate + NAD+
a. Oxygen
b. NADH
c. Lactate
d. Pyruvate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an oxidizing agent: In a chemical reaction, the oxidizing agent is the substance that gains electrons and is reduced.
Identify the substances involved in the reaction: Pyruvate, NADH, H+, Lactate, and NAD+.
Analyze the changes in oxidation states: Determine which substance is gaining electrons. In this reaction, NADH is being converted to NAD+, indicating that NADH is losing electrons.
Determine which substance is reduced: Since NAD+ is formed from NADH, NAD+ is the reduced form, meaning NADH is the reducing agent.
Identify the oxidizing agent: The substance that causes NADH to lose electrons is pyruvate, as it is converted to lactate. Therefore, pyruvate is the oxidizing agent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidizing Agent

An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons in a chemical reaction and, in the process, causes another substance to be oxidized. It is reduced itself. In the context of redox reactions, identifying the oxidizing agent involves determining which reactant is reduced by accepting electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:38
Pyruvate Oxidation

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between two substances. One substance is oxidized (loses electrons), and the other is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding which components are oxidized and reduced is crucial for identifying the oxidizing and reducing agents in a reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:47
Redox Reactions

Role of NADH in Cellular Respiration

NADH is a coenzyme that plays a critical role in cellular respiration, acting as an electron carrier. It is involved in redox reactions, where it donates electrons and is oxidized to NAD+. In the given reaction, NADH donates electrons to pyruvate, reducing it to lactate, and is itself oxidized, indicating its role as a reducing agent.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:39
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
