Textbook Question
Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule?
a. The citric acid cycle
b. The electron transport chain
c. Glycolysis
d. Reduction of pyruvate to lactate
2657
views
Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule?
a. The citric acid cycle
b. The electron transport chain
c. Glycolysis
d. Reduction of pyruvate to lactate
The final electron acceptor of the electron transport chain that functions in aerobic oxidative phosphorylation is
a. Oxygen.
b. Water.
c. NAD+.
d. Pyruvate.
In mitochondria, exergonic redox reactions
a. Are the source of energy driving prokaryotic ATP synthesis.
b. Provide the energy that establishes the proton gradient.
c. Reduce carbon atoms to carbon dioxide.
d. Are coupled via phosphorylated intermediates to endergonic processes.