Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 22 - Evolution by Natural SelectionProblem 11
Chapter 22, Problem 11

Over half of the world’s human population lives in cities. Are species adapting to life in these novel urban environments? A global team of researchers (including Tiffany Longo, Jesse Bragger, and Summer Shaheed, shown in in the photo) used white clover as a study system to find out. They measured the production of a compound called hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in rural and urban clover plants. Production of HCN deters herbivores and increases tolerance to drought but has a cost: Clover must expend energy to produce HCN.
Compare how evolution by inheritance of acquired characters and the theory of evolution by natural selection would explain the observation that HCN production is often high in rural environments with many herbivores and low in urban environments with few herbivores.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concepts involved in the problem: inheritance of acquired characters, evolution by natural selection, and the environmental factors influencing traits in organisms.
Explain the theory of inheritance of acquired characters: This theory suggests that traits acquired or modified during an organism's lifetime can be passed on to its offspring. In the context of the problem, this theory would imply that clover plants in rural areas might develop higher HCN production due to the presence of more herbivores and then pass this trait to their offspring.
Discuss the theory of evolution by natural selection: This theory posits that traits that increase an organism's chances of survival and reproduction will become more common in the population over generations. For clover plants, those in rural areas with high herbivore pressure that produce more HCN might be more likely to survive and reproduce, passing on the high HCN production trait genetically.
Compare how each theory would explain the lower HCN production in urban environments: According to the inheritance of acquired characters, urban clover might not develop high HCN production due to fewer encounters with herbivores and thus not pass this trait to offspring. In contrast, natural selection would suggest that urban clover with lower HCN production is more energetically efficient and better suited to environments with fewer herbivores, thus they are more likely to survive and reproduce.
Evaluate the implications of each theory on the adaptation of species to urban environments: Consider how each theory supports or challenges the observed patterns of trait development in clover plants in different environments and the broader implications for understanding adaptation in urban settings.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolution by Inheritance of Acquired Characters

This concept, often associated with Lamarckism, suggests that organisms can pass on traits acquired during their lifetime to their offspring. For example, if a clover plant develops a higher production of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) due to increased herbivore pressure, it is believed that this trait could be inherited by its progeny. However, this theory has largely been discredited in favor of natural selection, as it lacks empirical support and does not account for genetic inheritance.
Recommended video:
04:39
Lamarck and Inheritance of Acquired Traits

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution proposed by Charles Darwin. It posits that individuals with traits better suited to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing those advantageous traits to the next generation. In the case of clover plants, those in rural areas with high herbivore presence may produce more HCN to deter herbivores, while urban clovers may not need to invest energy in HCN production due to lower herbivore pressure, illustrating how environmental factors shape evolutionary adaptations.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection

Trade-offs in Resource Allocation

In ecology and evolutionary biology, trade-offs refer to the balance organisms must strike between competing demands for resources. For clover plants, producing HCN can deter herbivores and enhance drought tolerance, but it requires significant energy investment. In urban environments, where herbivore pressure is lower, the energy spent on HCN production may not yield sufficient benefits, leading to lower HCN levels. Understanding these trade-offs is crucial for explaining the observed differences in HCN production between rural and urban clover populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:26
Animal Physiology and Fitness Trade-Offs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The global “One Health” movement fosters collaborations at the intersection of human health, veterinary health, and environmental health. Explain why “One Health” seeks to reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals to improve human health.

435
views
Textbook Question

Coral reefs are biodiverse ecosystems that provide food, income, coastal protection, and many other services to millions of people. Yet coral reefs are under threat from human impacts such as climate change—many corals cannot tolerate the warming ocean water and have suffered massive 'bleaching' events, which can be fatal. Researchers have discovered that some corals have the capacity to acclimatize to warmer water, while other corals do not. The researchers fear that because corals are long-lived colonial animals and thus evolve slowly, they may not be able to adapt to global warming fast enough to avoid extinction. Explain how the difference between acclimatize and adapt is important to the fate of corals.

898
views
Textbook Question

The geneticist James Crow wrote that successful scientific theories have the following characteristics: (1) They explain otherwise puzzling observations; (2) they provide connections between otherwise disparate observations; (3) they make predictions that can be tested; and (4) they are heuristic, meaning that they open up new avenues of theory and experimentation. Crow added two other elements of scientific theories that he considered important on a personal, emotional level: (5) They should be elegant, in the sense of being simple and powerful; and (6) they should have an element of surprise. How well does the theory of evolution by natural selection fulfill these six criteria?

678
views
Textbook Question

What is an evolutionary adaptation?

a. A trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait

b. A trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual's lifetime

c. The ability of an individual to adjust to its environment

d. A trait that an individual wants so that it can survive

1179
views