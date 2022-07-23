Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
Coral reefs are biodiverse ecosystems that provide food, income, coastal protection, and many other services to millions of people. Yet coral reefs are under threat from human impacts such as climate change—many corals cannot tolerate the warming ocean water and have suffered massive 'bleaching' events, which can be fatal. Researchers have discovered that some corals have the capacity to acclimatize to warmer water, while other corals do not. The researchers fear that because corals are long-lived colonial animals and thus evolve slowly, they may not be able to adapt to global warming fast enough to avoid extinction. Explain how the difference between acclimatize and adapt is important to the fate of corals.

Begin by defining the term 'acclimatize'. Acclimatization refers to the process by which an organism adjusts to changes in its environment over a short period of time. This is a physiological response that does not involve genetic changes.
Next, define the term 'adapt'. Adaptation is a long-term evolutionary process where genetic changes occur in a population over generations, allowing organisms to survive and reproduce in changing environments.
Explain the significance of acclimatization for corals. Corals that can acclimatize to warmer water may survive short-term temperature increases, potentially reducing immediate bleaching events.
Discuss the importance of adaptation for corals. Since adaptation involves genetic changes, it is crucial for the long-term survival of corals in the face of ongoing climate change. However, because corals evolve slowly, adaptation may not occur quickly enough to prevent extinction.
Conclude by highlighting the difference between acclimatization and adaptation. Acclimatization provides a temporary solution to environmental changes, while adaptation is necessary for long-term survival. The ability of corals to acclimatize may offer some hope, but without adaptation, their long-term fate remains uncertain.

Coral Bleaching

Coral bleaching occurs when corals, stressed by changes such as increased ocean temperatures, expel the symbiotic algae living in their tissues. This loss causes the corals to turn white and, if prolonged, can lead to coral death. Bleaching events are a significant threat to coral reefs, impacting their ability to provide essential ecosystem services.
Acclimatization

Acclimatization refers to the short-term physiological adjustments organisms make in response to environmental changes, such as temperature fluctuations. In corals, acclimatization might involve changes in metabolism or symbiotic relationships that allow them to temporarily withstand warmer waters. However, these changes do not involve genetic alterations and are limited in scope and duration.
Adaptation

Adaptation is a long-term evolutionary process where genetic changes occur in a population over generations, enhancing survival and reproduction in a changing environment. For corals, adaptation to warming waters would require genetic mutations that confer heat tolerance. Due to their slow evolutionary rate, corals may struggle to adapt quickly enough to the rapid pace of climate change.
