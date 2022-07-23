Skip to main content
Some biologists summarize evolution by natural selection with the phrase "mutation proposes, selection disposes." Mutation is a process that creates heritable variation. Explain what the phrase means.

1
Understand the role of mutation in evolution: Mutation is a random change in the DNA sequence of an organism. These changes can introduce new genetic variations within a population, which are heritable and can be passed on to future generations.
Recognize the significance of genetic variation: Genetic variation is crucial for evolution because it provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon. Without variation, there would be no differences in traits for natural selection to favor or disfavor.
Explore the concept of natural selection: Natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more common in a population because they confer a survival or reproductive advantage. Organisms with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing those traits to their offspring.
Interpret the phrase 'mutation proposes, selection disposes': This phrase suggests that mutations introduce new genetic possibilities ('proposes'), while natural selection determines which of these possibilities are beneficial and should be retained in the population ('disposes').
Connect mutation and selection in the context of evolution: Together, mutation and natural selection drive the evolutionary process. Mutations generate diversity, and natural selection filters this diversity, leading to adaptation and the evolution of species over time.

Mutation

Mutation refers to changes in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome. These changes can be caused by errors during DNA replication or external factors like radiation. Mutations introduce genetic variation, which is essential for evolution, as they provide new traits that may be beneficial, neutral, or harmful to the organism.
Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more common in a population because they confer a survival or reproductive advantage. Organisms with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing these traits to the next generation. Over time, this leads to the adaptation of species to their environments.
Heritable Variation

Heritable variation refers to genetic differences that can be passed from parents to offspring. This variation is crucial for evolution, as it provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon. Without heritable variation, populations would lack the diversity needed to adapt to changing environments or new challenges.
