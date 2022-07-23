Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 5

According to data presented in this chapter, which of the following are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F When individuals change in response to challenges from the environment, their altered traits are passed on to offspring. T/F Species are created independently of each other and do not change over time. T/F Populations—not individuals—change when natural selection occurs. T/F The traits of populations become more perfect over time.

1
Step 1: The first statement is False. This is a common misconception known as Lamarck's theory of inheritance of acquired characteristics. However, modern genetics has shown that only changes or mutations that occur in germ cells (the cells involved in reproduction) can be passed on to offspring.
Step 2: The second statement is also False. This statement contradicts the theory of evolution, which posits that species are not created independently but rather evolve from common ancestors over time. Furthermore, species do change over time due to processes such as natural selection and genetic drift.
Step 3: The third statement is True. Natural selection acts on populations, not individuals. While individuals may possess certain traits that make them more or less fit, it is the frequency of these traits within a population that changes over time due to natural selection.
Step 4: The fourth statement is False. The traits of populations do not necessarily become more 'perfect' over time. Instead, traits that increase an organism's fitness in its environment become more common. This does not mean that these traits are 'perfect', but rather that they are more suited to the organism's current environment.
Step 5: In conclusion, the correct answers are: False, False, True, False.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lamarckian Inheritance

Lamarckian inheritance is the idea that organisms can pass on traits acquired during their lifetime to their offspring. This concept is often contrasted with Darwinian evolution, which emphasizes natural selection and genetic inheritance. In the context of the question, the statement about altered traits being passed on reflects a misunderstanding of modern evolutionary biology.
Autosomal Inheritance

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution, where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. This process leads to changes in populations over time, rather than individuals. The statement regarding populations changing under natural selection highlights the importance of population-level changes in evolutionary theory.
Natural Selection

Evolutionary Change

Evolutionary change refers to the gradual development of species over time through processes such as mutation, selection, and genetic drift. The idea that species are created independently and do not change contradicts the concept of common descent, which posits that all species share a common ancestor and evolve over time, leading to the diversity of life we see today.
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does the presence of extinct forms and transitional features in the fossil record support the pattern component of the theory of evolution by natural selection? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that individuals change over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that weaker species are eliminated by natural selection.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species evolve to become more complex and better adapted over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species change over time.

Textbook Question

Traits that are derived from a common ancestor, like the bones of human arms and bird wings, are said to be               .

Textbook Question

How can evolutionary fitness be measured? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Document how long individuals survive.

T/F Count the number of healthy, fertile offspring produced.

T/F Determine which individuals are strongest.

T/F Determine which phenotype is the most common.

Textbook Question

Some biologists summarize evolution by natural selection with the phrase "mutation proposes, selection disposes." Mutation is a process that creates heritable variation. Explain what the phrase means.

Textbook Question

Why don't the biggest and strongest individuals in a population always produce the most offspring?

a. The biggest and strongest individuals always have higher fitness.

b. In some environments, being big and strong lowers fitness.

c. Sometimes the biggest and strongest individuals may choose to have fewer offspring.

d. Sometimes the number of offspring is not related to fitness.

Textbook Question

The global “One Health” movement fosters collaborations at the intersection of human health, veterinary health, and environmental health. Explain why “One Health” seeks to reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals to improve human health.

