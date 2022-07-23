Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Speciation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 8

True or false? Speciation is a slow process. Justify your answer.

Step 1: Understand the concept of speciation. Speciation is the evolutionary process by which populations evolve to become distinct species. It involves the splitting of a single evolutionary lineage into two or more genetically independent ones.
Step 2: Consider the factors that influence the rate of speciation. These include genetic variation, environmental changes, geographical barriers, and natural selection.
Step 3: Recognize that speciation can occur at different rates. In some cases, speciation can occur rapidly in a few generations, such as in instances of 'punctuated equilibrium'. In other cases, it can take millions of years, as in 'gradualism'.
Step 4: Formulate your answer. Given that speciation can occur at different rates depending on various factors, it is not accurate to categorically state that speciation is a slow process. Therefore, the statement 'Speciation is a slow process' is false.
Step 5: Justify your answer. The justification is that while speciation can sometimes be a slow process, it can also occur rapidly under certain conditions. Therefore, it is not universally true that speciation is always a slow process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speciation

Speciation is the evolutionary process through which new biological species arise. It typically occurs when populations of a species become isolated from each other, leading to genetic divergence. This can happen through mechanisms such as geographic isolation, reproductive isolation, or ecological differences, ultimately resulting in the inability to interbreed.
Allopatric Speciation

Gradualism vs. Punctuated Equilibrium

Gradualism is the theory that evolution occurs slowly and steadily over long periods, while punctuated equilibrium suggests that species remain relatively unchanged for long durations, punctuated by brief, rapid changes. Understanding these models helps clarify the pace of speciation, as some instances may appear slow, while others can happen relatively quickly due to environmental pressures or genetic mutations.
Gradual Evolution vs. Punctuated Equilibrium

Factors Influencing Speciation Rate

The rate of speciation can be influenced by various factors, including environmental changes, genetic variation, and population dynamics. For example, rapid environmental changes can lead to quick adaptations and speciation, while stable environments may result in slower rates. Thus, the context of the species and its environment plays a crucial role in determining whether speciation is a slow or fast process.
Allopatric Speciation
Textbook Question

When the ranges of two different species meet, a stable 'hybrid zone' occupied by hybrid individuals may form. How is this possible?

a. Two diverged populations are capable of mating and producing viable and fertile offspring.

b. Hybrid individuals are always allopolyploid and are thus unable to mate with either of the original species.

c. Hybrid individuals may have reduced fitness and thus be strongly selected against.

d. One species has a selective advantage, so as hybridization continues, the other species will go extinct.

Textbook Question

Sexual selection favors individuals with traits that increase their ability to obtain mates, such as mating calls in crickets. Using this example, propose a scenario where sexual selection could contribute to divergence in sympatric speciation.

Textbook Question

If one species (2n = 10) crosses with another species (2n = 18), producing an allopolyploid offspring, what is the ploidy of the offspring?

a. 2n = 10

b. 2n = 18

c. 2n = 10+18 = 28

d. 4n = 36 +20 = 56

Textbook Question

Three-spine sticklebacks are small fish that originated in the ocean and continue to exist there, but then some took up residence in hundreds of streams and freshwater lakes in the Northern Hemisphere. Predict whether you would expect to find different species in lakes today.

Textbook Question

All over the world, natural habitats are being fragmented into tiny islands by suburbs, ranches, farms, and roads. If asked to join a science panel to speak to Congress, could you explain how this fragmentation process could lead to extinction? How it could lead to speciation?

Textbook Question

A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Human populations today are not considered separate species under the biological species, morphospecies, and phylogenetic concepts. Explain what kind of evidence supports this statement.

