Select True or False to indicate which of the following groups could be identified using the biological species concept.
T/F lizard species living today
T/F sunflower species living today
T/F extinct dinosaurs
T/F bacteria living today
Evaluate this statement: Gene flow increases the genetic divergence of populations.
When the ranges of two different species meet, a stable 'hybrid zone' occupied by hybrid individuals may form. How is this possible?
a. Two diverged populations are capable of mating and producing viable and fertile offspring.
b. Hybrid individuals are always allopolyploid and are thus unable to mate with either of the original species.
c. Hybrid individuals may have reduced fitness and thus be strongly selected against.
d. One species has a selective advantage, so as hybridization continues, the other species will go extinct.
If one species (2n = 10) crosses with another species (2n = 18), producing an allopolyploid offspring, what is the ploidy of the offspring?
a. 2n = 10
b. 2n = 18
c. 2n = 10+18 = 28
d. 4n = 36 +20 = 56
True or false? Speciation is a slow process. Justify your answer.
Three-spine sticklebacks are small fish that originated in the ocean and continue to exist there, but then some took up residence in hundreds of streams and freshwater lakes in the Northern Hemisphere. Predict whether you would expect to find different species in lakes today.