Ch. 24 - Speciation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 24 - SpeciationProblem 6
Chapter 24, Problem 6

Sexual selection favors individuals with traits that increase their ability to obtain mates, such as mating calls in crickets. Using this example, propose a scenario where sexual selection could contribute to divergence in sympatric speciation.

1
Identify the initial population and the trait under consideration: Start by considering a population of crickets that are initially similar but have variations in their mating calls. These variations could be in pitch, duration, or frequency of the calls.
Introduce a selective pressure: Propose a scenario where females in the population begin to prefer a specific type of mating call. This preference could be influenced by environmental factors such as predation, where perhaps a lower pitch is less detectable by predators.
Genetic divergence begins: As females preferentially choose males with the favored mating call, those males reproduce more successfully. Over generations, the genes associated with the preferred call increase in frequency within the population, leading to genetic divergence.
Reproductive isolation occurs: As the preference for the specific mating call strengthens, males with different calls have reduced mating success. This reproductive isolation can be further enhanced if the females' auditory receptors co-evolve to become more sensitive to the preferred call frequency, making other calls less attractive or even unrecognizable.
Speciation completes: Eventually, the differences in mating calls and possibly other co-evolved traits lead to complete reproductive isolation. Despite living in the same geographic area (sympatric), the two groups no longer interbreed and thus become separate species through sexual selection.

Sexual Selection

Sexual selection is a form of natural selection where individuals with certain traits are more likely to attract mates and reproduce. This can lead to the development of pronounced characteristics, such as elaborate mating calls or bright plumage, which may not necessarily enhance survival but improve mating success. In the context of crickets, variations in mating calls can influence mate choice, driving the evolution of distinct traits within populations.
Sympatric Speciation

Sympatric speciation occurs when new species arise from a single ancestral species while inhabiting the same geographic area. This process often involves reproductive isolation mechanisms, such as behavioral differences or mating preferences, that prevent interbreeding. In the case of crickets, if females preferentially select males with specific mating calls, this could lead to the emergence of distinct populations that diverge over time despite living in the same environment.
Reproductive Isolation

Reproductive isolation is a key mechanism in speciation that prevents different species from interbreeding. It can occur through various means, including temporal isolation (differences in mating times), behavioral isolation (differences in mating rituals), and mechanical isolation (incompatibility of reproductive organs). In the scenario of crickets, if females develop a preference for certain mating calls, this behavioral isolation could lead to the formation of new species as males with less preferred calls are less likely to reproduce.
