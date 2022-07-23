Skip to main content
If one species (2n = 10) crosses with another species (2n = 18), producing an allopolyploid offspring, what is the ploidy of the offspring?
a. 2n = 10
b. 2n = 18
c. 2n = 10+18 = 28
d. 4n = 36 +20 = 56

Understand the concept of allopolyploidy: Allopolyploidy occurs when two different species interbreed, resulting in offspring with a combination of the parental species' chromosome sets.
Identify the chromosome numbers of the parent species: The first species has a diploid number of 2n=10, and the second species has a diploid number of 2n=18.
Determine the chromosome contribution from each parent: In an allopolyploid, the offspring typically receives one complete set of chromosomes from each parent species.
Calculate the total chromosome number in the offspring: Add the chromosome numbers from both parent species to find the total chromosome number in the offspring.
Consider the ploidy level: Since the offspring is an allopolyploid, it will have a ploidy level that is the sum of the chromosome sets from both parents, resulting in a new diploid number.

Allopolyploidy

Allopolyploidy refers to the formation of a polyploid organism through the hybridization of two different species. This process involves the combination of the complete sets of chromosomes from each parent species, resulting in offspring with a higher chromosome number than either parent. It is a common mechanism in plant evolution, leading to new species with unique genetic combinations.
Polyploidy

Chromosome Number

Chromosome number is the total count of chromosomes present in the nucleus of a cell. In diploid organisms, represented as 2n, chromosomes exist in pairs. When two species with different chromosome numbers cross, the resulting offspring's chromosome number is typically the sum of the two parent species' chromosome numbers, especially in cases of allopolyploidy.
Homologous Chromosomes

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of crossing two genetically distinct species or varieties to produce offspring with traits from both parents. In the context of allopolyploidy, hybridization leads to the combination of different sets of chromosomes, creating a new organism with genetic material from both parent species. This can result in increased genetic diversity and novel characteristics in the offspring.
Textbook Question

Evaluate this statement: Gene flow increases the genetic divergence of populations.

Textbook Question

When the ranges of two different species meet, a stable 'hybrid zone' occupied by hybrid individuals may form. How is this possible?

a. Two diverged populations are capable of mating and producing viable and fertile offspring.

b. Hybrid individuals are always allopolyploid and are thus unable to mate with either of the original species.

c. Hybrid individuals may have reduced fitness and thus be strongly selected against.

d. One species has a selective advantage, so as hybridization continues, the other species will go extinct.

Textbook Question

Sexual selection favors individuals with traits that increase their ability to obtain mates, such as mating calls in crickets. Using this example, propose a scenario where sexual selection could contribute to divergence in sympatric speciation.

Textbook Question

True or false? Speciation is a slow process. Justify your answer.

Textbook Question

Three-spine sticklebacks are small fish that originated in the ocean and continue to exist there, but then some took up residence in hundreds of streams and freshwater lakes in the Northern Hemisphere. Predict whether you would expect to find different species in lakes today.

Textbook Question

All over the world, natural habitats are being fragmented into tiny islands by suburbs, ranches, farms, and roads. If asked to join a science panel to speak to Congress, could you explain how this fragmentation process could lead to extinction? How it could lead to speciation?

