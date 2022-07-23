What are organisms called that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration?
a. Phototrophs
b. Heterotrophs
c. Organotrophs
d. Lithotrophs
What are organisms called that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration?
a. Phototrophs
b. Heterotrophs
c. Organotrophs
d. Lithotrophs
Unlike plant cell walls that contain cellulose, bacterial cell walls are composed of ___________.
Evaluate these statements about Koch's postulates, which are used to establish a causative link between a specific microbe and a specific disease. Select True or False for each statement.
T/FThe microbe must be present in individuals suffering from the disease and absent from healthy individuals.
T/FThe microbe must be isolated and grown in pure culture.
T/FIf organisms from the pure culture are injected into a healthy experimental animal, the disease symptoms should appear.
T/FThe microbe does not have to be isolated from the experimental animal as long as the disease is present.