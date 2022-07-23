A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Use the data in the graph to analyze the following statements.

Select True or False for each statement, then correct any false statements to make them true.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph are insects.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph have segmented bodies and limbs.

T/FAll taxa shown in the graph are terrestrial.

T/FIf the researchers had sampled for mollusks, they probably would have found almost as many species as they did for arthropods.