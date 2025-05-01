Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.
The pygmy zebra octopus is a potential new model organism for understanding brain function in humans despite the independent evolution of high intelligence in both groups. Describe (or draw a phylogenetic tree to show) the relationships among humans (H. sapiens), the pygmy zebra octopus (O. chierchiae) and two other protostome model organisms in medicine: the fruitfly (D. melanogaster) and roundworm (C. elegans).
Key Concepts
Phylogenetic Tree
Protostomes
Model Organisms
Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?
a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams
b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks
c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones
d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms
Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Which of the following nested groups best describes the taxonomic context for the San Lorenzo project?
a. Animalia > Bilateria > Arthropoda > Ecdysozoa
b. Protostomia > Lophotrochozoa > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda
c. Arthropoda > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Bilateria
d. Bilateria > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Rather than measuring the entire 6000-hectare (ha) forest, the researchers sampled arthropod diversity by intensively collecting as many arthropods as they could in 12 plots that measured 20 m × 20m square. If 1 ha=10,000 m², how many hectares of forest did they sample in all?
a. 20 m×20 m×12=4800 ha
b. 4800 m²×10,000 m²/1 ha=48,000,000 ha
c. 20 m×20 m=400 ha
d. 4800 m² x ha/10,000 m² = 0.48 ha
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. The graph below shows some of the data for the major arthropod groups collected. Notice that the scale on the y-axis is logarithmic to make both small and large numbers legible on the same graph. For example, there are about 400 species of spiders but only 40 species of bees.
About how many arthropods were found in total?
About what percentage of these were beetles?