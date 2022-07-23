Skip to main content
Ch. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 40, Problem 8

Scientists have noted that marine invertebrates tend to be osmoconformers, while freshwater invertebrates tend to be osmoregulators. Suggest an explanation for this phenomenon.

Step 1: Understand the terms. Osmoconformers are organisms that maintain their body fluids in osmotic balance with their environment, while osmoregulators actively regulate the osmotic pressure of their body fluids, maintaining them at a level different from that of their environment.
Step 2: Consider the environment. Marine environments have a high salt concentration, while freshwater environments have a low salt concentration. This difference in salt concentration is a key factor in determining whether an organism is an osmoconformer or an osmoregulator.
Step 3: Apply the concept to marine invertebrates. In the ocean, the high salt concentration means that the osmotic pressure of the water is similar to that of the invertebrates' body fluids. Therefore, marine invertebrates can be osmoconformers, as they do not need to expend energy to regulate their internal osmotic pressure.
Step 4: Apply the concept to freshwater invertebrates. In freshwater, the low salt concentration means that the osmotic pressure of the water is much lower than that of the invertebrates' body fluids. Therefore, freshwater invertebrates must be osmoregulators, actively expending energy to prevent water from flooding into their bodies and diluting their body fluids.
Step 5: Summarize the explanation. Marine invertebrates are osmoconformers because the high salt concentration in the ocean allows them to maintain osmotic balance with their environment without expending energy. Freshwater invertebrates are osmoregulators because they need to actively regulate their internal osmotic pressure to prevent their body fluids from being diluted by the low-salt freshwater environment.

Osmoconformers

Osmoconformers are organisms that maintain an internal environment that is isotonic to their external surroundings. This means that their body fluids have a similar concentration of solutes as the surrounding water, allowing them to avoid the energetic costs associated with actively regulating their internal osmotic pressure. Marine invertebrates, such as jellyfish and sea stars, often adopt this strategy due to the stable salinity of ocean water.
Osmosis and Osmolarity

Osmoregulators

Osmoregulators are organisms that actively control their internal osmotic pressure, allowing them to maintain a stable internal environment despite fluctuations in external conditions. Freshwater invertebrates, like certain species of worms and crustaceans, often face challenges from their dilute surroundings, necessitating mechanisms to excrete excess water and retain essential solutes. This active regulation is crucial for their survival in environments where water influx is a constant threat.
Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste

Environmental Adaptation

Environmental adaptation refers to the evolutionary processes that enable organisms to adjust to their habitats. The differences in osmotic strategies between marine and freshwater invertebrates illustrate how species have evolved specific physiological traits to thrive in their respective environments. These adaptations are essential for survival, influencing not only water balance but also overall metabolic functions and ecological interactions.
Adaptive Radiation
