Ch. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in Animals
Chapter 40, Problem 7

Explain why mammals would not be able to produce concentrated urine if their nephrons lacked loops of Henle.

1
Understand the function of the loop of Henle: The loop of Henle is a crucial part of the nephron in the kidneys of mammals, responsible for concentrating urine. It helps in the reabsorption of water and solutes from the filtrate, which is essential for producing concentrated urine.
Recognize the role of the descending limb: The descending limb of the loop of Henle is permeable to water but not to solutes. As the filtrate moves down this limb, water is reabsorbed into the surrounding interstitial fluid, increasing the concentration of the filtrate.
Consider the role of the ascending limb: The ascending limb of the loop of Henle is impermeable to water but allows the transport of ions such as sodium and chloride out of the filtrate. This active transport of solutes helps in creating a high osmotic gradient in the medulla of the kidney.
Link to the production of concentrated urine: The high osmotic gradient established by the loop of Henle allows for the reabsorption of water from the collecting ducts. Without the loop of Henle, this gradient would not exist, and the kidneys would be unable to reabsorb sufficient water to produce concentrated urine.
Conclude the importance of the loop of Henle: Without the loop of Henle, mammals would only produce dilute urine, regardless of their hydration status. This would be inefficient and could lead to challenges in conserving water, especially in arid environments.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nephrons

Nephrons are the functional units of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and forming urine. Each nephron consists of a renal corpuscle and a renal tubule, where various processes such as filtration, reabsorption, and secretion occur. The structure and function of nephrons are crucial for maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance in the body.
Loop of Henle

The Loop of Henle is a U-shaped segment of the nephron that plays a critical role in concentrating urine. It consists of a descending limb, which is permeable to water, and an ascending limb, which is impermeable to water but actively transports ions out. This countercurrent mechanism creates a concentration gradient in the renal medulla, allowing for the reabsorption of water and the production of concentrated urine.
Countercurrent Multiplication

Countercurrent multiplication is a process that enhances the concentration of urine through the interaction of fluid flowing in opposite directions in the Loop of Henle. This mechanism allows for the efficient reabsorption of water and solutes, creating a hyperosmotic environment in the medulla. Without this process, mammals would struggle to conserve water, leading to the production of dilute urine.
