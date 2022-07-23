Loop of Henle

The Loop of Henle is a U-shaped segment of the nephron that plays a critical role in concentrating urine. It consists of a descending limb, which is permeable to water, and an ascending limb, which is impermeable to water but actively transports ions out. This countercurrent mechanism creates a concentration gradient in the renal medulla, allowing for the reabsorption of water and the production of concentrated urine.