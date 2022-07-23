In Gila monsters, the organ in which water from urine is reabsorbed into the bloodstream is the___________. .
Explain why mammals would not be able to produce concentrated urine if their nephrons lacked loops of Henle.
Compare and contrast the types of nitrogenous wastes excreted by animals. Identify which type can be excreted with the least water, which is most toxic, and which waste is excreted by bony fishes, by mammals, and by insects. Which type would you expect to be produced by embryos inside eggs laid on land?
The chloride cells of fish gills have a high density of mitochondria. How does this characteristic relate to the functional role of chloride cells?
Would you expect other epithelial cells involved in ion transport to contain large numbers of mitochondria? Explain.
Scientists have noted that marine invertebrates tend to be osmoconformers, while freshwater invertebrates tend to be osmoregulators. Suggest an explanation for this phenomenon.
Biologists have been able to produce mice that lack functioning genes for aquaporins. How would the urine of these mice compare to that of mice with normal aquaporins?
a. Lower volume and lower osmolarity
b. Lower volume and higher osmolarity
c. Higher volume and lower osmolarity
d. Higher volume and higher osmolarity
To test the hypothesis that mussels are osmoconformers, researchers exposed mussels to water of varying osmolarities and then drew hemolymph samples from the mussels. Graph the data provided here. Put the independent variable on the x-axis and the dependent variable on the y-axis.
Is the researchers' hypothesis supported by the data? Explain.