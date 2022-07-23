Skip to main content
Ch. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 40 - Water and Electrolyte Balance in AnimalsProblem 10
Chapter 40, Problem 10

To test the hypothesis that mussels are osmoconformers, researchers exposed mussels to water of varying osmolarities and then drew hemolymph samples from the mussels. Graph the data provided here. Put the independent variable on the x-axis and the dependent variable on the y-axis.
Is the researchers' hypothesis supported by the data? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the independent and dependent variables from the data table. The independent variable is the water osmolarity (milliosmol/L), and the dependent variable is the hemolymph osmolarity (milliosmol/L).
Create a graph with the x-axis representing the independent variable (water osmolarity) and the y-axis representing the dependent variable (hemolymph osmolarity).
Plot the data points on the graph using the values from the table: (250, 261), (500, 503), (750, 746), and (1000, 992).
Draw a line or curve that best fits the plotted data points to visualize the relationship between water osmolarity and hemolymph osmolarity.
Analyze the graph to determine if the hemolymph osmolarity closely follows the water osmolarity, indicating that mussels are osmoconformers. If the hemolymph osmolarity changes in direct proportion to the water osmolarity, the hypothesis is supported.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmoconformers

Osmoconformers are organisms that maintain an internal osmotic environment that is isotonic to their external environment. This means that their body fluids have the same osmolarity as the surrounding water, allowing them to avoid the energetic costs associated with osmoregulation. In the case of mussels, if they are osmoconformers, their hemolymph osmolarity should closely match the osmolarity of the surrounding water.
Osmolarity

Osmolarity is a measure of the concentration of solute particles in a solution, expressed in milliosmoles per liter (mOsm/L). It is crucial for understanding how organisms interact with their environment, particularly in terms of water movement across cell membranes. In this experiment, the osmolarity of both the water and the hemolymph is measured to determine if the mussels can conform to the osmotic conditions of their surroundings.
Graphing Data

Graphing data is a fundamental skill in biology that allows researchers to visualize relationships between variables. In this case, the independent variable (water osmolarity) is plotted on the x-axis, while the dependent variable (hemolymph osmolarity) is on the y-axis. Analyzing the resulting graph helps determine if the mussels' hemolymph osmolarity changes in response to varying water osmolarity, thus supporting or refuting the hypothesis.
