Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 41 - Animal NutritionProblem 11a
Chapter 41, Problem 11a

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.
What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?
Like cichlids, minnows use their pharyngeal jaws to process food. Suggest some possible structural differences between the teeth on the pharyngeal jaws of carnivorous and herbivorous minnows.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the dietary needs of herbivorous versus carnivorous minnows. Herbivorous minnows require adaptations to digest plant material, which is often tougher and more fibrous than animal matter.
Consider the digestive tract length. Herbivorous fish typically have longer intestines to allow more time for the breakdown and absorption of plant materials, which are harder to digest than animal proteins.
Examine the role of pharyngeal jaws. These are specialized structures in the throat that help in processing food. In herbivorous minnows, the teeth on these jaws might be flatter and broader to grind plant material, whereas carnivorous minnows might have sharper teeth for tearing flesh.
Think about enzyme production. Herbivorous minnows may produce more cellulase or other enzymes that help break down cellulose, a major component of plant cell walls, whereas carnivorous minnows would produce enzymes that break down proteins and fats.
Consider the presence of symbiotic gut flora. Herbivorous minnows might have a more complex microbiome that aids in the digestion of plant material, similar to other herbivorous animals, whereas carnivorous minnows might have a simpler gut flora focused on protein digestion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
30s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolution of Herbivory

Herbivory in minnows involves adaptations that allow them to digest plant material efficiently. This evolutionary change often requires modifications in digestive enzymes and gut morphology to break down cellulose and other plant components. Understanding these adaptations helps explain how minnows can shift from a carnivorous to a herbivorous diet.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:44
2) Exploitation (+/-): Herbivory

Pharyngeal Jaws

Pharyngeal jaws are specialized structures located in the throat of some fish, including minnows, used for processing food. These jaws can vary significantly between species, especially between carnivorous and herbivorous fish, with differences in tooth shape and arrangement to accommodate different diets. Herbivorous minnows may have flatter, broader teeth for grinding plant material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:34
Chordates

Digestive Structure and Function

The digestive system of herbivorous minnows is adapted to process plant material, which is typically harder to digest than animal matter. These adaptations may include a longer gut for increased digestion time and specialized enzymes to break down cellulose. Structural changes in the digestive tract are crucial for efficient nutrient absorption from a plant-based diet.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:11
Digestion and Digestive Tracts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.

597
views
Textbook Question

When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?

850
views
Textbook Question

Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.

788
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows?

a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus.

b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs.

c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs.

d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.

694
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Researchers compared the relative gut length—the length of the digestive tract divided by body length—in four species of herbivorous minnows and four species of carnivorous minnows. The results are shown in the graph provided here. Based on these data, what conclusion can you draw about the relationship between diet and gut length?

715
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Suggest a function of the difference in relative gut lengths of herbivorous and carnivorous minnows.

775
views