Ch. 51 - Population Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 51, Problem 10
Chapter 51, Problem 10

Predict the possible consequences of global warming to the net reproductive rate of sea turtles given that the sex ratio of many sea turtles and other reptiles is determined by the temperature of the eggs in the nest; typically, warmer eggs become female and cooler eggs become male.

Understand the relationship between temperature and sex determination in sea turtles. Warmer temperatures generally result in a higher proportion of female hatchlings, while cooler temperatures favor the production of male hatchlings.
Consider the implications of global warming, which is expected to increase average temperatures globally. This could lead to a shift in the sex ratios of sea turtle populations, skewing them towards more females due to higher nest temperatures.
Analyze how a skewed sex ratio could affect the net reproductive rate of sea turtles. A higher proportion of females might initially seem beneficial for increasing the population, but a lack of males could eventually limit the potential for reproduction.
Evaluate the long-term consequences of an imbalanced sex ratio on the genetic diversity and resilience of sea turtle populations. Reduced genetic diversity can make populations more vulnerable to diseases and environmental changes.
Discuss potential conservation strategies that could mitigate the effects of global warming on sea turtle sex ratios, such as shading nests or relocating them to cooler areas, and the importance of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Temperature-Dependent Sex Determination

In many reptiles, including sea turtles, the sex of the offspring is determined by the temperature at which the eggs are incubated. Warmer temperatures typically produce female hatchlings, while cooler temperatures lead to male hatchlings. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding how environmental changes, such as global warming, can skew sex ratios in populations.
Global Warming and Climate Change

Global warming refers to the long-term increase in Earth's average surface temperature due to human activities, primarily the emission of greenhouse gases. This rise in temperature can lead to altered weather patterns, affecting ecosystems and species survival. For sea turtles, increased temperatures can impact nesting sites and the viability of eggs, ultimately influencing population dynamics.
Net Reproductive Rate

The net reproductive rate (R0) is a demographic measure that indicates the average number of offspring that an individual is expected to produce over its lifetime, accounting for factors like survival and sex ratio. A skewed sex ratio due to temperature changes can significantly affect R0, as a predominance of females may lead to overpopulation, while a lack of males can hinder reproduction, threatening the species' sustainability.
Explain why biologists want to maintain (a) 'habitat corridors' that connect populations in a metapopulation, and (b) unoccupied habitat that is appropriate for the species in question.

Indicate what is correct and incorrect about this statement: If lizards want to survive during climate change, they can evolve new life-history traits.

When wild plant and animal populations are logged, fished, or hunted, only the oldest or largest individuals tend to be taken. Many of the commercially important species are long lived and are slow to begin reproducing. If harvesting is not regulated carefully and exploitation is intense, what impact does harvesting have on a population's age structure? How might harvesting affect the population's life table and growth rate?

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Burmese pythons were first found in the wetlands of Everglades National Park in the 1980s, but only rarely. The accompanying graph shows what happened next. Most of the data are derived from chance encounters of pythons on roads and intermittent search effort near roads (pythons are notoriously difficult to find). Despite the variability in search effort, what type of population growth best describes the trend in the data from 2000 to 2020? a. logistic b. exponential c. linear d. logarithmic


Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?

Researchers hypothesize that the severe winter of 2010 caused the decline in the number of pythons encountered that year. Is cold weather typically a density-dependent factor or a density-independent factor? Explain the difference.

Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem?

The data in the graph show the number of pythons that were encountered, not the total number of pythons in the population. Design a mark–recapture experiment to estimate the total population size of pythons, and list at least two assumptions you would be making in your experiment.

