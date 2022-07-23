Suppose that record snows blanket your campus this winter. Your friend says this is proof that global warming isn't really occurring. What is the flaw in your friend's logic?

a. The average temperature of the Earth is not actually increasing.

b. Global warming refers to temperatures, but snow is a type of precipitation.

c. While the average global temperature is increasing, local temperatures and precipitation (weather) will vary.

d. Your friend is confusing global warming and global climate change.