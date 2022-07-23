Why are the open oceans nutrient poor? Why are coastal areas and intertidal habitats relatively nutrient rich?
During the Carboniferous period, plant growth was extensive but rates of decomposition slowed (probably due to the formation of vast, oxygen-poor swamp habitats). As a result, large amounts of biomass accumulated in terrestrial environments (much of this biomass is now coal). The fossil record indicates that atmospheric oxygen increased, atmospheric carbon dioxide decreased, and global temperatures dropped. Explain why.
Explain why it is more energy efficient (in terms of the amount of total NPP required) to eat a pound of tofu (bean curd) than a pound of hamburger.
Suppose that record snows blanket your campus this winter. Your friend says this is proof that global warming isn't really occurring. What is the flaw in your friend's logic?
a. The average temperature of the Earth is not actually increasing.
b. Global warming refers to temperatures, but snow is a type of precipitation.
c. While the average global temperature is increasing, local temperatures and precipitation (weather) will vary.
d. Your friend is confusing global warming and global climate change.
Scientists around the world are collaborating to understand how deforestation, climate change, and natural processes will interact to affect one of the most productive and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Which of the following biomes typically has the highest net primary productivity?
a. Temperate forest
b. Tropical dry forest
c. Tropical grassland
d. Tropical wet forest
Select True or False for each statement about the effects of clear-cutting on the Amazon rain forest, then explain your reasoning.
T/F Nutrient export is likely to decline.
T/F Atmospheric CO2 is likely to decline.
T/F Soil moisture is likely to decline.
T/F Species diversity is likely to decline.
Researchers have measured the effects of periodic forest fires on primary productivity in Amazon rain forest plots, comparing years with average precipitation and years with severe drought. Propose which controls would be necessary for such studies.