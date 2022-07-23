Skip to main content
Scientists around the world are collaborating to understand how deforestation, climate change, and natural processes will interact to affect one of the most productive and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Which of the following biomes typically has the highest net primary productivity?
a. Temperate forest
b. Tropical dry forest
c. Tropical grassland
d. Tropical wet forest

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of each ecosystem option provided: temperate forest, tropical dry forest, tropical grassland, and tropical wet forest.
Understand the impact of deforestation on each ecosystem, considering factors like biodiversity loss, changes in carbon storage, and alterations in habitat structure.
Examine how climate change affects these ecosystems, focusing on temperature changes, precipitation patterns, and extreme weather events.
Consider natural processes such as nutrient cycling, species interactions, and ecological succession in each ecosystem.
Evaluate which ecosystem is most productive and biodiverse by comparing the interactions of deforestation, climate change, and natural processes in each option.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Deforestation

Deforestation refers to the large-scale removal of trees from forested areas, often to make way for agriculture or urban development. This process can lead to habitat loss, reduced biodiversity, and increased carbon emissions, impacting climate and ecosystem health. Understanding deforestation is crucial for assessing its effects on various ecosystems, including tropical wet forests.
Climate Change

Climate change involves long-term alterations in temperature, precipitation, and other atmospheric conditions, primarily driven by human activities like burning fossil fuels. It affects ecosystems by altering habitats, influencing species distribution, and exacerbating extreme weather events. Grasping climate change dynamics is essential for predicting its impact on biodiverse ecosystems such as tropical wet forests.
Biodiversity

Biodiversity encompasses the variety of life forms within a given ecosystem, including species diversity, genetic diversity, and ecosystem diversity. High biodiversity contributes to ecosystem resilience, productivity, and stability. Understanding biodiversity is key to evaluating how deforestation and climate change might affect ecosystems like tropical wet forests, which are known for their rich biodiversity.
