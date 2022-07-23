Scientists around the world are collaborating to understand how deforestation, climate change, and natural processes will interact to affect one of the most productive and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.

Select True or False for each statement about the effects of clear-cutting on the Amazon rain forest, then explain your reasoning.

T/F Nutrient export is likely to decline.

T/F Atmospheric CO 2 is likely to decline.

T/F Soil moisture is likely to decline.

T/F Species diversity is likely to decline.