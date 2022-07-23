Skip to main content
Ch. 53 - Ecosystems and Global Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 53 - Ecosystems and Global EcologyProblem 12
Chapter 53, Problem 12

Scientists around the world are collaborating to understand how deforestation, climate change, and natural processes will interact to affect one of the most productive and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Select True or False for each statement about the effects of clear-cutting on the Amazon rain forest, then explain your reasoning.
T/F Nutrient export is likely to decline.
T/F Atmospheric CO2 is likely to decline.
T/F Soil moisture is likely to decline.
T/F Species diversity is likely to decline.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Consider the impact of clear-cutting on nutrient export: Clear-cutting removes trees that play a crucial role in nutrient cycling. Without trees, nutrients are more likely to be washed away by rain, increasing nutrient export rather than declining it. Therefore, the statement 'Nutrient export is likely to decline' is False.
Evaluate the effect of clear-cutting on atmospheric CO2 levels: Trees absorb CO2 during photosynthesis, acting as carbon sinks. Clear-cutting reduces the number of trees, leading to less CO2 absorption and potentially increasing atmospheric CO2 levels. Thus, the statement 'Atmospheric CO2 is likely to decline' is False.
Analyze the impact of clear-cutting on soil moisture: Trees help maintain soil moisture through root systems that stabilize the soil and through transpiration, which contributes to local humidity. Removing trees can lead to increased soil erosion and reduced soil moisture. Therefore, the statement 'Soil moisture is likely to decline' is True.
Assess the effect of clear-cutting on species diversity: The Amazon rainforest is home to a vast array of species that rely on the complex ecosystem for survival. Clear-cutting disrupts habitats and can lead to a loss of species, reducing biodiversity. Hence, the statement 'Species diversity is likely to decline' is True.
Reflect on the interconnectedness of these factors: Clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest affects multiple ecological processes, including nutrient cycling, carbon storage, soil moisture retention, and biodiversity. Understanding these interactions helps in assessing the broader environmental impact of deforestation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Deforestation

Deforestation

Deforestation refers to the large-scale removal of trees from forested areas, often to make way for agriculture or urban development. In the Amazon rainforest, clear-cutting disrupts the ecosystem by removing vegetation that plays a crucial role in nutrient cycling, carbon storage, and maintaining biodiversity. This process can lead to soil erosion, loss of habitat, and changes in local climate conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:23
Habitat Destruction and Degradation

Carbon Cycle

Carbon Cycle

The carbon cycle is the process by which carbon is exchanged between the atmosphere, land, and ocean. Forests, like the Amazon, act as carbon sinks, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. Clear-cutting reduces the number of trees available to sequester carbon, potentially increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and contributing to climate change. Understanding this cycle is essential for assessing the impact of deforestation on global carbon dynamics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:20
Carbon Cycle

Biodiversity

Biodiversity

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life forms within a given ecosystem, including species diversity, genetic diversity, and ecosystem diversity. The Amazon rainforest is one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth, home to countless species of plants, animals, and microorganisms. Clear-cutting can lead to habitat destruction, threatening species survival and reducing biodiversity, which can have cascading effects on ecosystem stability and resilience.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:06
Biodiversity and Sustainability
