Binomial Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Binomial Distribution Practice Problems
A recent survey found that of college students prefer online textbooks over printed ones. If you randomly select college students, what is the probability that more than of them prefer online textbooks?
According to a report, of households in a region have high-speed internet access. If households are randomly chosen, what is the probability that exactly have high-speed internet access?
According to a report, of households in a city have high-speed internet access. If households are randomly chosen, what is the probability that at least of them have high-speed internet access?
A recent survey shows that of college students own a laptop. If you randomly select college students, what is the probability that more than of them own a laptop?
A call center receives an average of customer calls per minute. Construct a histogram for the Poisson probability distribution for the number of calls per minute, using a mean of and values of ranging from to .
A factory produces small boxes of chocolates, and the number of chocolates per box follows this probability distribution:
Use this probability distribution to find the probability that a randomly selected box has either or chocolates.
A company surveyed the number of digital cameras owned by households, and the data is given below:
Use this probability distribution to find the probability that a randomly selected household has or more digital cameras.
A company surveyed households to determine how many digital cameras they own. The probability distribution is as follows:
Find the probability that a randomly selected household has from to digital cameras.
A company surveyed households to determine how many digital cameras they own. The probability distribution is as follows:
Find the probability that a household has at most digital cameras.
A call center can handle a maximum of calls per minute. The average number of incoming calls per minute is . Assume the number of calls per minute follows a Poisson distribution. Find the probability that exactly , , or calls will arrive during the second minute.
A call center receives an average of customer complaints per hour. Assuming the number of complaints follows a Poisson distribution, find the probability that in a randomly selected hour, there are:
i. exactly complaints,
ii. fewer than complaints,
iii. no complaints at all.
Customers arrive at a small coffee shop according to a Poisson distribution with a mean rate of customers per minute. The shop can serve a maximum of customers per minute at the counter. What is the probability that exactly customer is waiting after the first minute and that no customers are waiting after the second minute?
A new allergy medication is claimed to be effective for of patients. In a trial with patients, the claim is accepted if at least patients show improvement. If the true effectiveness is , what is the probability that the claim will be accepted?
A fertility clinic uses a new method that is claimed to increase the probability of having a boy, but suppose the method has no effect and the probability of having a boy remains . If couples each have one child, use the range rule of thumb to determine the values that separate significantly low and significantly high numbers of boys.
Which of the following sets of conditions correctly describes a binomial experiment?
Fill in the blanks.
In the context of a binomial experiment, each trial yields exactly two possible mutually exclusive outcomes: __________________ or __________________.
Let be a binomial random variable with independent trials and probability of success on each trial. What is the expected number of successes in the experiment?
A researcher is modeling the number of heads in repeated coin tosses using a binomial distribution. What happens to the distribution as the number of tosses, , increases, assuming the coin is fair?
Which statement best describes the binomial distribution when is close to or close to ?
Under what circumstances can the Empirical Rule be applied to a binomial distribution, and what is the justification for its use in this context?
A survey shows that of college students prefer online textbooks over printed ones. In a random sample of college students, what is the probability that exactly of them prefer online textbooks?
Suppose of adults support a new recycling program. In a random sample of adults, what is the probability that fewer than support the program?
A study finds that of employees prefer remote work. In a random sample of employees, what is the probability that at least prefer remote work?
A poll finds that of college students own a laptop. In a random sample of college students, what is the probability that between and , inclusive, own a laptop?
A study finds that of employees prefer remote work. In a random sample of employees, what is the expected number and the standard deviation of employees who prefer remote work?
A health report claims that of patients receive a recommended screening. In a sample of patients, received the screening. Would this observation be considered unusual at the level? Explain.
In which scenario is it appropriate to use the binomial probability formula when sampling without replacement from a finite population?
A study involves participants predicting the parity (even or odd) of an unbiased six-sided die roll across independent trials. The researcher records the total number of accurate predictions. Explain why this scenario is a binomial experiment.
A psychologist shows infants puppet characters after observing interactions in a staged play: a "supporter" who helps and an "obstructor" who hinders. Each infant is shown the puppets in random order and then allowed to reach for one. All infants reached for the "supporter." Why is randomizing the order of puppet exposure important, and what is the -value for observing all infants choosing the supporter under the null hypothesis of no preference? Interpret the -value in one sentence.