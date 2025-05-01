- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Binomial Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Binomial Distribution Practice Problems
A fair coin is flipped times. What is the probability of getting at least heads? Justify the use of the normal approximation and estimate the -value using the normal model.
Which of the following is NOT a required condition for a binomial experiment?
A researcher flips a coin 20 times and records the number of heads. Which binomial criteria does this scenario satisfy?
A teacher draws 5 cards from a standard deck without replacement and counts the number of aces. Is this a binomial experiment?
If a binomial experiment has n = 12, p = 0.3, and x = 4, what does x = 4 mean?
A basketball player has a 70% chance of making a free throw. If she takes 5 shots, what is the probability she makes exactly 3 shots?
A factory produces widgets with a 10% defect rate. If 8 widgets are selected at random, what is the probability that exactly 2 are defective?
In a binomial experiment with n = 9 trials, how many ways can you have exactly 2 successes?
A survey shows that 30% of people prefer tea over coffee. If 20 people are surveyed, what is the expected number of people who prefer tea?
If a binomial experiment has n = 15 and p = 0.4, what is the standard deviation?
For a binomial distribution with n = 12 and p = 0.25, what is the variance?
A die is rolled 6 times. The probability of rolling a 4 is 1/6. What is the probability of rolling at least 2 fours?
A store expects 20% of customers to use a coupon. Out of 10 customers, what is the probability that at least 8 use a coupon?
If the probability of success is 0.6 in 5 trials, what is the probability of at least one success?
Which calculator function should you use to find the probability of getting exactly 7 successes in 12 binomial trials?
To find the probability that at most 4 out of 15 items are defective (p = 0.1), which calculator function and inputs should you use?
A manufacturer produces bolts with a 2% defect rate. If 50 bolts are inspected, what is the probability that exactly 1 is defective?
A scientist tests 10 samples for contamination. For each sample, the test is performed twice, and the result is recorded as 'positive', 'negative', or 'inconclusive'. Is this a binomial experiment?